Man Arrested Near Pierz By The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

One man was arrested Friday by the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force in Morrison County near Pierz.

According to Commander Jay Salzer, on Friday a warrant was received for the 37000 block of Skyview Road, just east of Pierz. The warrant was for the distribution of methamphetamine.

Thirty-eight-year-old Robert Virning, of Hillman was suspected of distributing large quantities of a substance after several months of investigations.

Investigators located just over two pounds of methamphetamine, a small amount of cocaine, numerous controlled pills, a small indoor marijuana grow and other items.

Virning was arrested and taken to Morrison County Jail and is waiting for his charges on this case.