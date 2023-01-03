Man Died in Snowmobile Crash in Zimmerman Saturday Night

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department is reporting a man died in a snowmobile crash over the weekend.

The crash happened at 5 p.m. on Saturday night near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and 13th Street West in Zimmerman.

The victim is identified as 52-year-old David E. Stewart. The sheriff’s report says he was driving the snowmobile east in the ditch, hit a driveway approach, went airborne and rolled the machine when it landed.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and authorities pronounced him dead at the scene of the accident.