Jan 3, 2023
Man Died in Snowmobile Crash in Zimmerman Saturday Night
By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter
The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department is reporting a man died in a snowmobile crash over the weekend.
The crash happened at 5 p.m. on Saturday night near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and 13th Street West in Zimmerman.
The victim is identified as 52-year-old David E. Stewart. The sheriff’s report says he was driving the snowmobile east in the ditch, hit a driveway approach, went airborne and rolled the machine when it landed.
He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and authorities pronounced him dead at the scene of the accident.