Man Dies After Falling In Water Tanker

Brian Moos / News Reporter

EDEN LAKE TWP. — An Eden Valley man has died after falling into a water tanker he was cleaning. On Tuesday July 29, before 10 a.m., Stearns County Sheriffs responded to 23588 County Road 34 in Eden Lake Twp. for a medical incident involving a 25-year-old male who fell into a 42-foot tanker trailer and was unresponsive. The male was identified as Elder Josue Salgado Gonzalez, of Eden Valley. The tanker trailer was for DAF water and had approximately 1.5 feet of water inside when Gonzalez was found. Gonzalez was cleaning the trailer with a hose prior to being found. He was pulled out of the trailer and lifesaving measures were attempted. Gonzalez was transported to the Paynesville Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.