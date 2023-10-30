Man falls asleep at wheel and crashes pickup in Avon Twp.

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

AVON TWP., Minn. — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-car crash after the driver says he fell asleep at the wheel.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Sunday on County Road 9 in Avon Twp.

Sheriffs say 48-year-old Scott Krey of St. Augusta was driving his pickup on County Road 9 when it left the road, went airborne and landed in the trees.

They say Krey told them he had fallen asleep at the wheel and then went off the road.

He is currently being treated at the St. Cloud Hospital for his injuries.