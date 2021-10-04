Man Found Dead In Field; Police Belive It Was Self-Inflicted

Nyah Adams / News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a man found dead in a field Friday, October 1st was shot.

A witness who drove past the scene says they called the police and said the man appeared to be “shot and deceased.”

When deputies arrived to the scene around 5:30 p.m. they found the man dead with a vehicle parked nearby.

Both the autopsy and the scene revealed that the injuries appear to be self-inflicted. This is an ongoing investigation and police say there is no danger to the public.