Clearwater Man Dies After Being Trapped Under Pick-Up In Two Car Crash Near Clearwater Monday

Nyah Adams / News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a two-vehicle crash in Lynden Township left a man dead.

On Monday at 6:30 a.m. deputies arrived at County Road 45 near 6th Avenue, southwest of Clearwater where they found 56-year-old Edward Zwilling of Clearwater dead in front of his vehicle. Investigators believe Zwilling stopped driving on County Road 45 after he may have hit a deer, and he was inspecting the damage to his truck. A short time later, the second driver, 37-year-old Jay Kangas of Kimball hit the the pick-up truck and pushed it forward on top of Zwilling.

He died on the scene and Kangas sustained minor injuries. Authorities also say that both vehicles were extremely damaged.

The Clearwater Fire Department, Minnesota State Patrol, and the Mayo Ambulance helped with the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

At the time of the crash there was heavy fog in the area, and impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.