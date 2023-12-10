Man in critical condition after Hwy. 23 pedestrian crash in St. Cloud

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn — A Morrison County man is in the hospital after getting hit by a pickup truck in St. Cloud.

State Troopers say it happened around 4 p.m. Sunday on Highway 23 near Lincoln Avenue Southeast.

The pickup was driving northbound on Highway 23 when it hit 19-year-old Shawn Kimmons who was walking.

Road conditions were snow and ice at the time of the crash.

Kimmons is currently being treated at the St. Cloud Hospital and is in critical condition.