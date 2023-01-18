Man Found Murdered in Southeast St. Cloud Tuesday Night

By Alexander / News Director

The St. Cloud Police Department says that late Tuesday night a man was discovered murdered in an apartment building in the 300 Block of 14th Avenue Southeast.

Image: Google Maps

When officers arrived at the apartment they discovered an adult male that had been shot. They attempted live saving measures at the scene but the victim died.

Based upon their investigation, officers believe that the suspect or suspects fled the scene right after the shooting. There have been no arrests yet.

An autopsy is being performed and this is still an ongoing investigation. This story will be updated as soon as more information is released.