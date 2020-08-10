Man Rescued at Quarry Park on Saturday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical emergency at Quarry Park on Saturday.

Stearns County Park Patrol Officers responded to a call just after 5:30 p.m. when a 19-year-old man from Burnsville was struggling to swim and stay above the surface.

A bystander was able to pull the man out of the water and pull him to the rocks on the edge of the quarry.

The man appeared to go in and out of consciousness while officers assessed him and performed first aid. He told deputies that he was not a strong swimmer but wanted to be in the water.

The man was treated on scene and released by Mayo Ambulance.

The sheriff’s office wants to remind visitors that there are no lifeguards at the park and life jackets are recommended if you are not a strong swimmer.