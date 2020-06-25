Suspect Commits Suicide After Chase and Incident at Crossroads Center Mall

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud Police were called to the Crossroads Center after three men were allegedly involved in stealing an item from a store and assaulting an employee on Wednesday.

Officers responded to call just after 11:30 a.m. when the suspects fled the area after punching an employee who tried to a take picture of the alleged thief.

Just before 12 p.m. a Stearns County Deputy detained a man matching the suspect description in the 10 Block of Waite Avenue in Waite Park. Officers learned that the man had a felony warrant for a felon in possession of a firearm violation.

Officers lost sight of the man after he fled on foot during the attempt to arrest him. A perimeter was set up and a K9 was used to track the suspect.

Later, at 12:50 p.m. the K9 led officers toward a shed behind a residence in the 10 Block of Cherry Street in Waite Park.

When officers approached the shed, they heard a gunshot come from inside. Officers found the lone suspect with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The suspect was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Ambulance where he later died.

From the store surveillance video, the man in question is the man that had assaulted the store employee.

His body will be taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and formal identification.