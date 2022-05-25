Man Shot and Killed in St. Cloud Monday Night, Suspects Sought

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

St. Cloud police are looking for the suspects who shot and killed a man Monday night on the city’s south side.

Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton says police were called to a residence located on 1200 Block of 10th Avenue South around 7:45 p.m. When they arrived officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. Paramedics, officers and firefighters tried to save his life, but he later died at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Image credit: Google Maps

Police believe the suspects involved in the shooting left in a vehicle immediately after, and this case is not considered to be a random incident. The victim’s body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

About two hours later officers found the suspect vehicle deserted on the East side of St. Cloud.

The investigation remains active at this time.