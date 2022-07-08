Man Survives Stabbing in Zimmerman Monday, Suspect Arrested in St. Cloud

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department is reporting a 35-year-old man from Princeton has survived a stabbing that happened on the 4th of July.

The victim was hospitalized but is expected to survive. The incident stemmed from an argument early Monday at a home near Zimmerman that escalated to a fight and authorities say led to the stabbing.

Twenty-nine-year-old Tyler Alan Bober from the Cloquet-area has been charged with second-degree assault in the incident.

Bober and the victim were part of a gathering at a residence on Elk Lake. Bober fled the scene after the stabbing and was arrested hours later at a St. Cloud residence.