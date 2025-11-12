Man taken into custody after refusing to surrender in domestic assault incident

By Kayla Williams / News Reporter

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud police department was alerted to a threat complaint where a man refused to surrender for assaulting and threatening the female victim.

In the 200 block of 20th Ave North around 3:40 p.m on Saturday, Nov. 8, The St. Cloud police department was notified about threats coming from the home.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers developed probable cause to arrest 35-year-old Twon Pablo Hiroshima for assaulting a 29-year-old female.

Hiroshima refused to surrender, causing the police to apply a search warrant to take Hiroshima in custody. After obtaining the warrant, SWAT attempted to get the man to surrender.

After several hours, law enforcement made entry into the house at 7:40 p.m and Hiroshima was taken into custody.

Hiroshima was brought to the Sterans County Jail and charged with a misdemeanor domestic assault and a felony with threats of violence.

No officers were injured during the investigation or during the search warrant process.

Anyone with information of the incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.