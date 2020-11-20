Man’s Death Near St. Cloud Regional Airport Ruled A Homicide

By Jo McMullen / KVSC Reporter

Authorities have released the autopsy results on a 25-year-old man found dead near the St. Cloud Regional Airport on Saturday, November 14th.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office is reporting Tyler Ecklund died as a result of a gunshot wound. They did not disclose any other details about where on his body he was shot, but, his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Officials also did not provide any further information about the victim, such as where he is from.

Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigative agency and is being assisted by St. Cloud Police and the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office at (763)-765-3500.