Maple Lake Man Killed While Standing on Shoulder of Highway 24 Tuesday

By Nyah Adams / News Director

A man was struck and killed while standing on the side of Highway 24 on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 34-year-old Andre Clark was heading southbound on the highway near a Chrysler Cirrus that was in the west ditch. Clark struck 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp of Maple Lake while he was standing on the shoulder near his Chrysler.

Hollencamp was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities note that road conditions at the time were snowy and icy. Those who helped assist with the crash are the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Clearwater Fire and Allina Ambulance.