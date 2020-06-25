Mask Regulations for Fall Semester at SCSU

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

For students at St. Cloud State University the impact that COVID-19 could have on fall semester 2020 has been unknown. Schools around the nation are now releasing their plans for fall 2020.

St. Cloud State has chosen to require all students and staff to wear masks for the coming semester. This includes wearing protective masks in the classrooms and in labs to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

To stay updated with Husky news you can visit the Bring Huskies Home page where more information on COVID-19 rules and plans can be found.