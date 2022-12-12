Matt Cullen Number Retirement Ceremony At St. Cloud State University

Max Steigauf / Sports Director / @Max_Steigauf

Long time Huskies hockey stand out Matt Cullen will have his number retired on Jan. 21 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. The number 9 jersey retirement recognition ceremony will be prior to the 6 p.m. game between the St. Cloud State Huskies and the Colorado College Tigers.

Cullen played for the Huskies from 1995-1997 and totaled 27 goals, 59 assists for 86 points in his career with St. Cloud, he grew up in Moorhead, Minnesota. He was also one of three Huskies to represent the United States at the 2006 Olympics, as he was joined by Bret Hedican and Mark Parrish.

After playing for the Huskies, Cullen played for the Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins. He went on to win three Stanley Cups while also playing in 1,516 games over his 21-year career.