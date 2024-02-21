Feb 21, 2024
Mayor Dave Kleis is meeting residents around-the-clock for a 24-hour Town Hall on Saturday
By Grace Jacobson / News Director
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis is working around-the-clock this weekend.
No matter your schedule on Saturday, he wants to chat with you.
Mayor Kleis is hosting a 24-hour Town Hall meeting this Saturday at City Hall.
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., Mayor Kleis invites residents to meet him, ask questions and learn more about the City of St. Cloud.
This will be his second time hosting a 24-hour Town Hall meeting.