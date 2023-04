Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis is presenting his 2023 State of the city next week. The State of City address celebrates the community by recognizing areas for improvement, and sets the policy agenda for the year ahead.

The State of the City event is on Tuesday, April 18th at 12:30 p.m. at St. Cloud’s City Hall. The event is free and open to all members of the community and to the public.