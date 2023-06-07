Maywood Township Crash Kills Rice Motorcyclist

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Benton County Sheriffs are investigating a crash that killed a Rice motorcyclist.

Officers responded to the intersection of 165th Avenue Northeast and 65th Street Northeast in Maywood Township around 6 p.m. Sunday on reports of a crash.

At the scene, officers found the driver of the motorcycle, 57-year-old Ricky Lee Karsch, unresponsive with severe injuries.

After providing first aid, North Memorial airlifted Karsch to a hospital.

Police learned that 20-year-old Ryan Michael Renstrom Jr. of Maple Grove failed to yield the right of way to Karsch by proceeding into the intersection in front of him.

A witness said Karsch tried to avoid the crash, but ended up colliding with the driver’s door of Renstrom Jr.’s pickup truck.

Renstrom Jr. suffered minor injuries.

His two passengers sustained none.

As a result of his injuries, Karsch died at the hospital.

Police did not say if Karsch wore a helmet at the time of the crash.