MDH and CDC Release Water Flushing Guidelines for Re-Opening Businesses

By Blake Theisen / KVSC News Director / @btheisen24

The Minnesota Department of Health and the CDC have released guidelines reminding business owners that all internal building water systems should be flushed prior to re-opening

The City of St. Cloud says that flushing the internal water system should be done any time a building has been closed for an extended period of time. Flushing the water maintains good water quality and removes older water to ensure that fresher water.

The guidelines say that flushing water systems includes running hot and cold water through all water points, and that hot water should be flushed until it reaches its maximum temperature. You can find a full lust of all guidelines on the Minnesota Department of Health website and the CDC website.

The City will also be flushing all of the major water mains in its commercial areas of town to make sure that old water is being flushed through the mains as well.