“Medical emergency” causes driver to crash into home sparking a fire, SCPD says

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud police say no one is badly hurt after a car crashed into an unoccupied house Tuesday evening, causing a fire.

It happened on the corner of 17th Avenue South and Division Street.

In a post on X, the St. Cloud Police Department says they believe the driver of the car “had a medical emergency” that caused him to crash into the unoccupied house on the corner. That’s when his car and the house caught fire.

Officers took the man to the St. Cloud hospital for his injuries and put out the fire.

The crash is under investigation.