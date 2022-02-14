Medical Examination Shows Self-Inflicted Gunshot After Man Was Shot In Eden Valley Saturday

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

A man fatally shot Saturday after an altercation with Eden Valley Police has now been identified by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials say 34-year-old Christ Poissant of Brainerd was fleeing police on Highway 55 Saturday afternoon when his vehicle went into the ditch. Poissant and his passenger then got out the vehicle when there was an exchange of gunfire with officer Evan Borscheid.

During the gunfire, Borscheid grazed Poissant’s knee resulting in an injury. Medical examinations show this was not the cause of his death.

Examiners say the cause of Poissant’s death is ruled as being a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Nobody else involved was injured.

Eden Valley Police Department does not wear body cameras but the incident was caught on a squad camera video. The BCA investigation of the officer’s use of force is ongoing.

When the investigation is complete the BCA will provide its findings without recommendation to the Meeker County Attorney’s Office for review.