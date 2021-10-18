Meire Grove Detour Opening Up Today

Nyah Adams / News Director

Road work on Highway 4 through Meire Grove is opening up to traffic today, October 18th as road work is wrapping up through the end of the month.

The 2.1-million-dollar project will provide smoother roads, updated stormwater run-off, and improved motorist and pedestrian access.

As workers finish up the project people traveling can expect periodic lane closures and lane shifts. Also expect to stop and slow down as flaggers safely direct traffic through the area.

For more information on central Minnesota road work visit the MNDot website. You can also call or visit 5-1-1 for anytime travel information.