Melrose Man ROlls Over Into Ditch Several Times After Hitting Deer

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The driver of a truck who rolled over several times into a ditch is believed to have serious injuries after hitting a deer Monday, November 22nd.

Stearns County Deputies say they received a call and responded to the scene near the intersection of Upper Valley Road and 260th Avenue in Millwood Township.

Upon arrival they found 26-year-old Jose Guadalupe Munoz-Munguia of Melrose with serious injuries.

It is believed that Munoz-Munguia was driving westbound when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer, when he failed to turn with the curve of the road, then entering a ditch and rolling over several times.

He was taken to the Melrose Hospital for further medical evaluation. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and Freeport Fire and Rescue along with Melrose ambulance helped assist.