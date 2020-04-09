Men’s Hockey Brings In Two Grad Transfers Plus More

By Andrew Erickson / sports@kvsc.org / @CarvellMedia / Photo by SCSU Athletics

Being locked away from every one social distancing has not stopped Head Coach Brett Larson from a strong week.

Junior Commits

The week started with a big commitment from Grand Forks, ND native Mason Salquist.

The 20-year-old left handed forward is 5’9 172 pounds and has followed the same path as alumni Jon Lizotte and Jacob Benson from Red River High School.

In 80 games he put up 59 goals and 91 assists for 150 points. 1.

Last season he split time between the NAHL with Janesville Jets and in with the Fargo Force in the USHL where he put up 27 points on the year.

Just 3 days later the second player from juniors Jack Johnston committed. Johnston is 5’10 170 pounds and he shoots right handed from the forward spot.

He played high school hockey for St. Paul Academy putting up 135 points in 97 games.

From there he went to the NAHL’s Faibanks IceDogs. Over three seasons he scored 49 goals and 66 assists for 115 points. He was a captain this past season for the IceDogs.

Grad Transfers

Last week the Huskies snagged Seamus Donohue from the transfer portal.

Donohue is a 6’0 185 pound defenseman who shoots left handed. He wore the A for Michigan Tech last year.

The St. Thomas Academy grad brings in 55 points in 117 games experience and should slot into the vacated top pairing spot next to Nick Perbix.

To pair with his shiny new defenseman, Larson dipped his hand in the portal again and pulled out Jared Cockrell.

Cockrell spent the past four years with Colgate and spent the last two as a captain. He is 5’11 181 pounds and shoots right handed while playing right wing most of this college career so far.

The Maine native had 52 points over 112 games with Colgate. He plays with speed that should fit well on the big ice at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Both players at graduate transfers and will be immediately eligible to play.

The men’s hockey roster for next season is full as they bring in forwards Cockrell, Johnston, Joe Molenaar and Veeti Mietinen. On defense they bring in Donohue and Brady Ziemer.