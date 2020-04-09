Men’s Hockey Releases Schedule

By Andrew Erickson / sports@kvsc.org / @CarvellMedia / Photo by SCSU Athletics

With all eyes turned toward next hockey season their schedule has been released. The countdown has started and we are 178 days from this publishing away from puck drop on the new season.

The Huskies will open with their normal exhibition game Oct. 4 at home.

The following two weekends welcome in Arizona State and Minnesota State Mankato. The Huskies last played the Sundevils in 2016 and they played the Mavericks this past season.

The best long travel opportunity of the year falls after that with a trip out east to take on Boston College and Northeastern.

After a week break the NCHC starts with a big series at the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in the only series the two teams play during the season.

Returning home for the first time in a month Colorado College comes to the National Hockey Center.

The Huskies get a non-conference home and home with Bemidji State the week before Thanksgiving and their seemingly annual bye.

Closing out the first half in Dec. is a series at Miami and then back home against the Denver Pioneers.

Their usual tune up game comes on Dec. 29 against the USNDT before the Huskies head down 94 for the Mariucci Classic Jan. 2 and 3.

The second half starts in Omaha before back to back home series against Western Michigan Jan. 15 and 16 and Miami Jan. 22 and 23.

The toughest road swing of the year follows that as they flight down to Denver and the go up to Duluth to play the Bulldogs.

Feb. ends with a series back at home against Omaha on the 19 and 20 and the in Kalamazoo the 26 and 27.

The season ends with the same opponent for the third year in a row as the Huskies welcome the UMD Bulldogs onto their ice.

You can view the schedule in its entirety HERE!