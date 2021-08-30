MEN’S SOCCER ENDS HOME EXHIBITION WITH A STRIKE

By: Jake Bedell / KVSC Sports Director / @silentforte

The much anticipated first home game for the St. Cloud State Men’s Soccer team was well worth the wait. In the second game of a Husky Stadium doubleheader, the Men’s team took the pitch to square up against the newcomers to college soccer, the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Blugold. Even though the game would end in a nil-nil tie, it was not without fireworks of its own.

SCSU was quick to take control of the game, showing Husky fans just exactly what they are capable of. After one half, Goalkeeper Matt Janke stood strong stopping 4/4 he had faced. The offense was driven by the Minnesotan Midfielder Zinedine Kroeten, who recorded three of the four shots SCSU took. Alas, the Huskies and Blugold would leave the first half tied at nil.

The second half was much of the same. Blugold Goalkeeper Spencer Banks made 4 excellent saves to keep the Huskies off the board, and the combination of Matt Janke and brand-new team member Gage Steiner (Goalkeeper) kept Wisconsin-Eau Claire at bay. The matched seemed to be headed to the wire. But in the eighty-first minute, play was blown dead by the referee on the pitch, and the game was called due to lightning in the area.

It may have seemed like an anticlimactic nil-nil end to a highly anticipated match, but it set the table for what’s to come. For the Huskies, that’s a road trip to South Dakota Mines where they will play their first two regular season games. The first of those two matchups take place on Friday, September 3rd. For Wisconsin-Eau Claire, they open up their season on Wednesday, September 1st on the road as well, taking on Hamline University in their first ever college soccer matchup.