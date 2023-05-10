Mental Health Crisis Results in Minden Township House Fire

Grace Jacobson / News Director

A Sauk Rapids man is in jail following a mental health crisis that resulted in a house fire.

Benton County Sheriffs got a 911 call Tuesday about 29-year-old Justin Kriedeman having a mental health emergency.

The 911 caller said Kriedeman had a gun and threatened to burn down his own house.

Officers arrived to Kriedeman’s house on the 7000 Block of Highway 95 Northeast in Minden Township to find the detached garage on fire.

While speaking to the 911 caller, they heard gunshots from nearby and secured the area.

Officers found Kriedeman on his property.

They say he struggled against their attempts to secure him before being taken into custody.

Police say they found several firearms near the area they secured him.

Once secured, the Sauk Rapids and Foley Fire Department put out the fire that spread from the garage to the house.

Officers took Kriedeman to the St. Cloud Hospital where they evaluated and stabilized him before releasing him to the Benton County Jail.

Kriedeman is being held on charges of 1st Degree Arson, 2nd Degree Assault and 5th Degree Controlled Substance Crime.