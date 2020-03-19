Metro Bus Adopts Schedule Changes Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

St. Cloud Metro Bus will be changing its hours to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.

In a media release today, Metro Bus announced that they will be changing all routes and services to reflect their normal Saturday schedules. The Northstar Link is the only exception to this change and will continue to operate normally.

Some of the changes include:

Dial-a-Ride paratransit services are now available form 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

ConneX On-Demand services in Sartell will now run from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Along with the changes to bus schedules and routes, Metro Bus administrative offices and the downtown Mobility Training Center will be closed until further notice.

Metro Bus will continue to encourage its users to only make trips that are essential at this time in order to reduce the number of people on buses to help follow social distancing guidelines.