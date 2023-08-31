Metro Bus Announces 2nd Annual Thank Your Transit Professionals Program

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Thank your Metro Bus workers.

Beginning Friday, community members and customers are invited to submit compliments to their Metro Bus workers for the 2nd annual Thank Your Transit Professionals program.

Compliments may be specific to an event or may reflect general appreciation for the efforts of individual employees, a particular service or Metro Bus as a whole.

Submissions open at noon on Friday and will close at midnight on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Compliments can be submitted by calling 320-257-4594 or through an online form at ridemetrobus.com/thanks/.

Those who submit will be eligible to get $5 of Stored Value on a Metro Bus Smart Ride Ticket.