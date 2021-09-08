Metro Bus Announces New Payment Options for Fares Resuming Oct. 1

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

Metro Bus will resume charging fares for all transportation services including Fixed Route, Dial-a-Ride, ConneX in Sartell and Northstar Link starting Friday, October 1st.

Marketing & Communication Manager Nate Ramacher says with the fares resuming, Metro bus will be establishing new fareboxes and fare payment options including a new smart card and mobile app. The Smart Ride App will be available on the App Store for iPhone users and Google Play for android users.

Customers can purchase Smart Ride Cards with passes or Stored Value on them online at smartride.com. They will also be available at select partner outlets throughout the service area and from radio stations beginning September 8th.

Starting on September 19th, customers will be able to purchase Smart Ride Cards with value or passes at the Metro Bus Transit Center located at 510 1st St. S in downtown St. Cloud.

SCSU and SCTCC students will still be able to ride Fixed Route buses at no additional cost after Oct. 1 by swiping their student IDs left-to-right through the fare boxes.

Customers are encouraged to go to ridemetrobus.com for more updates and information on fares and new forms of payment.