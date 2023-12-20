Metro Bus announces record year for the Jolly Trolley Food Drive

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Jolly Trolley Food Drive made its rounds in the Granite City last week and ended up setting a record number of donations for the second year in a row.

Metro Bus Jolly Trolley three stops from Tuesday to Thursday.

Just in those three days, they set a record for monetary and non-perishable donations.

Almost $4,500 and over 12,500 pounds of non-perishable items were collected.

Those totals now add on to the Food Drive’s decade-old generosity.

Over the last 13 years, the Jolly Trolley Food Drive has given out a total of 29 tons of non-perishable items and over $30,000.