Metro Bus announces top finishers in annual Local Bus Roadeo competition

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Metro Bus announced this year’s Local Bus Roadeo finishers on Thursday.

On May 16, Metro Bus held its annual Bus Operators competition in K-Lot of St. Cloud State University near the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Since 1986, the friendly competition involves tests of various real-life driving scenarios that operators must navigate.

Bus Operators Keith Drake, David Peacock and Wayne Prescott are the top three finishers for Dial-a-Ride. And Joel Lafrentz, Clint Benner and Jason Hiivala finished on top for Fixed Route.

The top finishers can compete in the Minnesota Statewide Bus Roadeo from July 19-20 at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.

Top finishers at the State level are then eligible to compete in their respective national/international competition.

Over the years, Metro Bus Operators have won first place in the Minnesota State Roadeo 25 times and placed in the top four in national/international competitions eight times.