Apr 25, 2025
Metro Bus announces U-Go Free Summer Youth Program
By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — During the summer, kids 17 and younger will be able to enjoy free, unlimited rides on all Metro Bus Fixed Routes.
The U-Go Free Summer Youth Program will offer free rides from June 1 to August 31, 2025.
U-Go Free passengers must have a proper ID ready when boarding the bus.
K-12 school IDs and Metro Bus U-Go Free ID cards will be accepted as identification.
Additional information, such as date of birth, might be requested if a teen appears over the age of 17.
Youth group leaders can also register for a Metro Bus U-Go Free ID card for easy group transportation.