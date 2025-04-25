Metro Bus announces U-Go Free Summer Youth Program

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — During the summer, kids 17 and younger will be able to enjoy free, unlimited rides on all Metro Bus Fixed Routes.

The U-Go Free Summer Youth Program will offer free rides from June 1 to August 31, 2025.

U-Go Free passengers must have a proper ID ready when boarding the bus.

K-12 school IDs and Metro Bus U-Go Free ID cards will be accepted as identification.

Additional information, such as date of birth, might be requested if a teen appears over the age of 17.

Youth group leaders can also register for a Metro Bus U-Go Free ID card for easy group transportation.