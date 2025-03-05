Metro Bus celebrates Transit Employee Appreciation Day

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Metro bus invites those who appreciate Fixed Route, Dial-a-Ride, and Northstar Link services to express their gratitude with transit employees.

March 18, 2025, is Transit Employee Appreciation Day, a day dedicated to thanking Bus Operators, Dispatchers, Street Supervisors, and various other transit employees who serve Central Minnesota communities.

Transit users can thank a Metro Bus employee in person, call or email Metro Bus, send a message via the Metro Bus Facebook Page, or give a shoutout on your preferred social media platform.