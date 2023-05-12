Metro Bus CEO Named as Most Admired CEO

Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

Ryan Daniel (LEFT)

Metro Bus is proud to announce that CEO Ryan Daniel has been named as one of ten honorees for the 2023 Most Admired CEO’s by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

Metro Bus’ Marketing and Communications Manager said “Daniel was selected for his exemplary qualities of leadership and diligence which he uses to direct the agency through the challenges of delivering public transportation to over one million customers each year.”

A reception recognizing Ryan Daniel’s commitment to the company and the community, along with the other honorees, will be held Wednesday, September 20th at Quincy Hall in Minneapolis.

Daniel’s dedication to providing a welcoming and inclusive work environment for all Metro Bus employees as well as his work to create positive social change has earned him this esteemed award.