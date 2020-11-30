Metro Bus Extends ConneX Until 2021

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Metro Bus has announced that ConneX will be extended through December 31, 2021.

ConneX is a shared on-demand ride service in Sartell, that was set to expire at the end of this year.

Metro Bus previously extended the pilot service with new hours and an increased fare. A decision on whether to make the service permanent or revert to a Fixed Route for the area is expected before the new expiration.

Metro Bus will gather data on the effectiveness and efficiency of ConneX with the new hours and fares as people adjust to living with COVID-19.