Metro Bus Extends Their Connex Ride Sharing Through December 31, 2022

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

St. Cloud Metro Bus says they are extending their ride sharing service ConneX in Sartell through December 31, 2022.

ConneX Route

This comes after Metro Bus examines the data and effectiveness of Connex with new hours and prices as we all adjust to living through a pandemic.

If you would like to use Connex, the service runs seven days a week from 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Connex is similar to Uber, call, give your name, location and destination and they will pick you up and take you where you need to go.

This may become permanent or may revert back to a fixed route for the area depending on the effectiveness and data. This will be announced before the end of the expiration on December 31st.

Click here for more information about ConneX, Metro Bus and their schedules.