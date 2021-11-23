Metro Bus Holiday Service Hours and Schedule Changes

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

There’s some changes to the Metro Bus service schedule this holiday season.

Marketing & Communication Manager Nata Ramacher is letting riders know Metro Bus Dial-a-Ride and Fixed Route services will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Also, Metro Bus will close early on Christmas Eve, with routes beginning their last runs no later than 5:45 p.m. and no Dial-a-Ride service scheduled after 5:30 p.m.

St. Cloud Metro Bus operates 7 days a week and provides 1.6 million Fixed Route, Dial-a-Ride and commuter bus passenger trips annually in St. Cloud, Sartell, Sauk Rapids and Waite Park.