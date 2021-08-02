Metro Bus St. Cloud Resuming Fares This Fall

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

Metro Bus announces Friday, October 1st they will resume transportation fares and new payment options.

Services including fixed-route, Dial-a-Ride, ConneX in Sartell, and Northstar Link will be charging passengers.

Metro Bus says their new payment options include a new SmartCard and mobile app. The fares will remain the same.

Starting Sunday, September 19th customers will be able to exchange unused passes, tokens, and change cards at the Metro Bus Transit Center downtown St. Cloud. SmartCards will be free during this time.

The date for the SmartCards release and details about the mobile app will be released in early September.

Metro Bus customers are encouraged to visit the Metro Bus website and monitor communications onboard busses and at the transit center for updates and information.