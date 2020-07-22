Metro Bus To Require Face Masks On All Buses In St. Cloud

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Metro Bus has announced that customers will need to wear face masks to comply with St. Cloud’s mandatory mask requirement that was voted into place on Monday.

Masks will be required on all buses and in all indoor facilities within the service area.

Customers will not need to wear a mask in outdoor areas, including shelters and bus stops.

Metro Bus says this new requirement will be in effect for as long as the corresponding St. Cloud city ordinance is in place.