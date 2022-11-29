Milestone Town Hall for St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

You may have had a cup of coffee with him, shook his hand at a community event or spotted him at a city park over the years. We’re talking about St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis.

The mayor’s office is sharing the news that Kleis will be hosting his 900th Town Hall meeting this Thursday. The meetings are an opportunity for residents to talk with the mayor about their concerns and their ideas for the city.

Thursday’s Town Hall begins at 10 a.m. at the Paramount Center for the Arts and is open to the community.