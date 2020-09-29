Mille Lacs Indian Trading Post to Open Thursday in Onamia

By Jo McMullen / Reporter

It’s been six months in waiting and now some of the wait is over for history lovers in Minnesota. This Thursday, October 1st the Minnesota Historical Society welcomes back visitors to the Mille Lacs Indian Museum Trading Post in Onamia and the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul.

The trading post features unique one-of-a-kind items, many locally made by Native artisans. A maximum of 10 guests or two family groupings will be allowed to shop at one time. The Mille Lacs Indian Museum, which normally closes for the season at the end of October, will remain closed however.

At the History Center, visitors can explore exhibits including First Avenue: Stories of Minnesota’s Mainroom and Prince: Before the Rain. Both exhibits have been extended to January 3rd.