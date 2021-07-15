Millie Lacs Lake Walleye Fishing Closure Ends July 15

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota DNR is reminding anglers on Millie Lacs Lake about a two-week walleye fishing closure until July 15.

Catch-and-release walleye fishing will resume on July 16, but during the closure fishing is allowed for all other species.

Once resuming, catch-and-release walleye fishing will continue until Sept. 15. A harvest opportunity will limit one walleye from 21-31 inches, or one over 28 inches, scheduled for Sept. 16-Nov. 30.

For more details, visit the Millie Lacs Lake Fishing regulations website.