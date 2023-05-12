Minn. Senate Passes Bipartisan Agriculture, Broadband, Rural Development Budget Bill

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Minn. Senate passed an omnibus agriculture, broadband and rural development budget bill on Thursday.

The bill invests in Minn. farmers and supports statewide broadband access.

It passed with bipartisan support.

“We listened to the voices of Minnesota farmers,” said Sen. Aric Putnam (DFL), author of the bill. “We worked on what was best for Minnesotans not what was convenient for a political party.”

Some highlights of the omnibus budget bill, SF 1955, include: