Fort Snelling State Park to Reopen Monday

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Fort Snelling State Park will reopen to the public on Monday, May 15.

The State Park closed April 21 because of flooding.

The DNR says though the public will be able to enter the park, some areas will remain closed due to ongoing flood conditions, cleanup efforts and trail maintenance activities.

Construction projects scheduled later this spring and summer will also close some areas.

The DNR asks visitors to check the visitor alerts on the park webpage of the DNR website to know what to expect on their visit.