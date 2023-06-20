Minn. to Host Gymnastics Olympic Trials

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Minn. will host the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials.

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced the news last week Tuesday.

“Minn. brings people together and leads by example–not to mention grows some of the best talent in sports like our very own Sunisa Lee,” said Gov. Walz during the announcement.

St. Paul native Sunisa Lee won gold for the individual all-around title at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

She also won gold for the team all-around and bronze for uneven bars.

The Team Trials will take place June 27-30, 2024 at Target Center.

Lee will be present.

She is set to bid her chance at competing again in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.