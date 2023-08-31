Minnesota DNR to Offer Free Entrance to State Parks and Recreation Areas on Saturday, Sept. 9

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Minnesota DNR is offering free entrance to state parks and recreation areas.

The vehicle permit fees will be waved at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on Saturday, Sept. 9.

This “Free Park Day” is one of four days each year the Minnesota DNR offers.

Director of the Minnesota DNR Parks and Trails Division Ann Pierce says, “September is such a great time to be outdoors as we look forward to the changing seasons. We hope Minnesotans who haven’t been to a state park before or haven’t visited in a while will come out to enjoy time in nature and make memories with family and friends.”

Visitors are advised to look for alerts and notices before heading out to any state park and recreation area.