Minnesota Domestic Violence Programs receive Emergency Funds

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

During the shelter-in-place order, experts are predicting a rise in domestic violence since survivors have no where to go. The New York Times published an article on the increase of calls to the Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline.

To assist with funding, The Allstate Foundation gave four emergency grants worth 4,500 dollars each to various domestic violence programs around Minnesota.

The Pearl Crisis Center in Milaca received one of those grants to pay for staff hours and basic needs items to help victims and their families through this difficult time. The Pearl Crisis Center website offers many resources for victims of domestic violence as well as mission statements and values.

If you or anyone you know is in need of support related to domestic violence you can call 1-800-799-7233 for 24/7 assistance.